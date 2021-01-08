Gainesville man arrested for robbing a Circle K at knifepoint

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after robbing a gas station with a knife.

According to Gainesville Police, Ricky Montgomery robbed the Circle K on SW Archer road with a kitchen knife on Thursday night.

The police report states that the 57-year-old backed the store clerk into a corner, demanded money and cigarettes, and then left.

Police were able to find Montgomery by tracking his license plate from security and traffic cameras.

He is currently being held in Alachua County Jail on charges of armed robbery.

