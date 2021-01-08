High school graduation rates rise statewide

NORTH CENTRAL, Fla. (WCJB) -Graduation rates in Florida rose in 2020, despite the pandemic.

Rates increased from 86.9% to 90% for 2019-2020 school year.

Many North Central Fl. school districts also graduated more students.

In Alachua Co., rates rose by nearly two percent.

Rates in Marion Co. increased by more than three percent.

Dixie Co. graduation rates fell slightly, while Union Co. had the largest drop, falling to 79.6%.

COUNTY: 2018-19 2019-20

ALACHUA 88.5% 90.4%

BRADFORD 87.7% 88.2%

COLUMBIA 92.4% 95.4%

DIXIE 90.6% 89.8%

GILCHRIST 89.4% 90.1%

LEVY 88.1% 89.6%

MARION 83.8% 87.1%

UNION 84.4% 79.6%

