Marion County mom arrested for DUI at Liberty Middle School

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County mom arrested for driving under the influence at a middle school.

Erin Rodriguez was arrested for DUI with a minor in the vehicle at Liberty Middle School on Wednesday.

According to Marion County Sheriff’s Office, School Resource Officer Shelby Roberts was notified about a women, who was having issues driving in the parent drop off line. Rodriguez was observed struggling to stay in the car line, running over parking lot cones and appeared to be falling asleep behind the wheel.

When SRO Roberts approached the vehicle asking Rodriguez for her driver’s license, she gave SRO Roberts a random card. The 39-year-old woman told the officer that she was just upset and had not been drinking, however, the officer noted the smell of alcohol on the woman’s breath and slurring of words. Rodriguez went on to tell SRO Roberts that she did not run over any parking cones, even though the cone was still lodged underneath her vehicle.

Rodrigues became verbally aggressive and was eventually detained with handcuffs.

She was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail.

