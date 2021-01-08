MCPS: 202 new COVID positive cases, 522 staff and employees quarantined

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Schools released its new COVID-19 report for Dec. 18- Jan. 7.

The school district reported 202 new positive cases in the county (100 students, 102 employees), and due to direct contact with those positive cases, 522 students and employees are quarantined.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

In MCPS' latest COVID weekly report, the school district announced over 200 new COVID-19 cases. (MCPS)

Here is a breakdown of the schools and departments affected:

Schools affected by 1/4-1/8 MCPS COVID report (MCPS)

