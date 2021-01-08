Advertisement

MCPS: 202 new COVID positive cases, 522 staff and employees quarantined

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Schools released its new COVID-19 report for Dec. 18- Jan. 7.

The school district reported 202 new positive cases in the county (100 students, 102 employees), and due to direct contact with those positive cases, 522 students and employees are quarantined.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

Here is a breakdown of the schools and departments affected:

Schools affected by 1/4-1/8 MCPS COVID report
Schools affected by 1/4-1/8 MCPS COVID report(MCPS)

