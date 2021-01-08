NCFL Human Trafficking Task Force holds annual meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This Sunday is Human Trafficking Awareness Day and the North Central Florida Human Trafficking Task Force met on Friday for its annual meeting.

The event was held virtually this year but with the same goal of engaging the community in the fight to end modern-day slavery.

The group also recognized recipients of the ‘RISE’ Award - Recognition of Individuals Serving with Excellence - to recognize people who have made an impact in the fight through public education, investigations of human trafficking crimes, and services for survivors.

If you’re interested in learning more about the group, you can find a link to its website HERE.

