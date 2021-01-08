NCFL representative proposes two education bills

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A North Central Florida state representative proposed multiple bills aimed at improving public education.

Representative Yvonne Hinson has filed two education bills.

“My goal is to improve student excellence and achievement, fund the ‘Teach to Lead’ Program, and close the gap in educational standards between Florida and other states,” Hinson said. “‘Teach to Lead’ envisions a Florida in which teachers are valued as the foremost experts in instruction and, as such, are leaders in developing, informing, and implementing education policy. This would increase teacher effectiveness, which impacts learning disparities in our children. I look forward to working with my colleagues to create a stronger and more prosperous Florida by investing our resources into educating the next generation.”

The first would create the “teach to lead program” increasing opportunities for teachers to provide input on state education policies.

The second would increase corporate taxes by one percent with money being allocated to the “Florida Education Finance Program”.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.