Plans are moving forward to build a wastewater treatment plant in Columbia County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - On Thursday night Columbia County Commissioners heard an update on plans that are moving forward to build a wastewater treatment plant at the North Florida Mega Industrial Park.

County staffers expect a permit for phase one to be granted in the next 90 days for the facility to be up and running by early 2022.

It’s all for an unnamed business that would be the first tenant of the park that wants an initial water capacity of 650,000 gallons per day.

