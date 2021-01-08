Protesters in Gainesville call for President Trump to be removed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A small group of protesters outside Gainesville City Hall called for President Trump to be removed after his supporters stormed the nation’s capital Wednesday.

Thursday evening, about 30 members of the Gainesville Socialist Alternative demonstrated outside city hall. Speakers at the “Unite Against the Far Right” event called for the 25th amendment to be invoked to remove the president.

They also demanded the resignation of recently elected Rep. Kat Cammack, who objected to the electoral count with claims of irregularities in the vote.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.