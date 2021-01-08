Advertisement

Protesters in Gainesville call for President Trump to be removed

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A small group of protesters outside Gainesville City Hall called for President Trump to be removed after his supporters stormed the nation’s capital Wednesday.

Thursday evening, about 30 members of the Gainesville Socialist Alternative demonstrated outside city hall. Speakers at the “Unite Against the Far Right” event called for the 25th amendment to be invoked to remove the president.

They also demanded the resignation of recently elected Rep. Kat Cammack, who objected to the electoral count with claims of irregularities in the vote.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Curzio of Summerfield charged with US Capitol breach
Marion County man charged in US Capitol breach
File image
FDLE investigating a murder in Horseshoe Beach
Sources close to the family say the brothers were familiar faces to many.
Hawthorne teen kills 14-year-old brother, injures mother in murder-suicide
The rally was intended to challenge the election results
Emotions run high in Ocala leading to incident at Trump rally
A Go Fund Me is now set up for the Hawthorne family dealing with the loss of two teenage boys.
Go Fund Me set up for Hawthorne family dealing with murder-suicide tragedy

Latest News

MCSO DUI
Marion County mom arrested for DUI at Liberty Middle School
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner
A Dave and Buster's is coming to North Central Florida and it's bringing new jobs.
Dave & Buster’s hosting a hiring event in Gainesville
Ricky Montgomery robbed the Circle K on SW Archer road with a kitchen knife on Thursday night.
Gainesville man arrested for robbing a Circle K at knifepoint