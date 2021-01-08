Putnam County leaders may close five schools

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Putnam County’s school superintendent Rick Surrency recommended closing five schools in the county.

If accepted by the school board, the plan would close Melrose elementary, E.H. Miller, Jenkins middle, Mellon elementary, and Miller middle.

By eliminating what the superintendent calls “excessive buildings” the school district would qualify for special facilities funding from the state.

That money could be used to build nine new facilities.

