Rams stun Blue Wave with late rally, prevail 60-39

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Eastside boys basketball team put together an amazing fourth quarter rally to knock off P.K. Yonge, 60-39 in Thursday night high school action.

The Rams were down 27-15 at halftime and once trailed by as many as 14 in the third quarter before outscoring the Blue Wave 45-12 in the second half to win their seventh straight game. Much of the damage was done in the fourth quarter after the two teams were tied, 35-35 entering the final eight minutes.

Quay Brodus delivered 13 of his 15 points in the second half to lead the Rams.

Eastside improves to 10-1 overall while P.K. Yonge drops to 8-5.

