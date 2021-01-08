Some of Cynthia Chestnut’s opponents drop out of Florida Democratic Party Chair race

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cynthia Chestnut’s bid to become the next head of the state democratic party got a big boost on Thursday.

Chestnut’s campaign announced that two other candidates for the job have withdrawn and are backing her candidacy.

They are Democratic Environmental Caucus of Florida President Janelle Christensen and Former Democratic National Committee Member Nikki Barnes.

That leaves a total of four candidates for the job, which will be determined Saturday.

