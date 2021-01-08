Some of Cynthia Chestnut’s opponents drop out of Florida Democratic Party Chair race
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cynthia Chestnut’s bid to become the next head of the state democratic party got a big boost on Thursday.
Chestnut’s campaign announced that two other candidates for the job have withdrawn and are backing her candidacy.
They are Democratic Environmental Caucus of Florida President Janelle Christensen and Former Democratic National Committee Member Nikki Barnes.
That leaves a total of four candidates for the job, which will be determined Saturday.
RELATED STORIES:
- Cynthia Chestnut answers questions about her bid for chair of the Florida Democratic Party
- Cynthia Chestnut gains more endorsements for her bid to become Florida Democratic Party Chair
- Cynthia Chestnut receives multiple endorsements in campaign for Florida Democratic Party chair
- Chestnut enters race for Florida Democratic Party Chair
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.