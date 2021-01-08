Advertisement

The Food Pantry of Gilchrist County hosts food distribution

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds lined up to receive food to help their families during the pandemic

The Food Pantry of Gilchrist County hosted a food distribution in Trenton on Thursday.

About 200 people drove to the Trenton Train Depot to pick up food in a drive-thru style distribution.

The pantry will be giving away food twice a month — on the first and third Thursday of every month.

Cathryn Browning, a worker for The Food Pantry Of Gilchrist County, said people are still in need of food for the new year.

“We love our community and we want to continue to do what we’re doing and see that people have food until there’s no more hunger,” Browning said. “[They were] very happy to just get the food. They’re struggling that bad. If they’re not in the lines, often they’re not getting food for their families.”

The pantry accepts food donations which is located behind the Gilchrist County Health Department.

The location is 112 NE 1st Ave.

The next food distribution will be held on Thursday, Jan. 21 starting at 10 a.m.

