Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office to host high school training

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -High school students in Alachua County will still get the chance to pre-register to vote, only this time it will be virtual.

The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections will hold its annual high school training education program online starting this coming week.

Virtual forums will take place for every public high school in the county starting on Monday and lasting for the next four days.

Jan. 11: Newberry High School, Eastside High School, Buchholz High School, Loften High School

Jan. 12: Hawthorne Middle/High School

Jan. 13: Santa Fe High School

Jan. 14: Gainesville High School

Residents as young as sixteen can pre-register to vote in Florida.

