Dr. Cynthia Chestnut loses her bid for the chair of the Florida Democratic Party

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Democratic Party met on Saturday to elect new officers. Dr. Cynthia Chestnut was running for chair of the party. She was opposed by former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz and Ione Townsend.

Mayor Diaz was elected as chair. Dr. Chestnut received the least amount of votes.

We reached out to Dr. Chestnut for comment after her loss but did not hear back.

