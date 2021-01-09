Advertisement

Dr. Cynthia Chestnut loses her bid for the chair of the Florida Democratic Party

The Florida Democratic Party has a new leader, former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz. Dr. Cynthia...
The Florida Democratic Party has a new leader, former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz. Dr. Cynthia Chestnut and Ione Townsend opposed Mayor Diaz.(WCJB)
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Democratic Party met on Saturday to elect new officers. Dr. Cynthia Chestnut was running for chair of the party. She was opposed by former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz and Ione Townsend.

Mayor Diaz was elected as chair. Dr. Chestnut received the least amount of votes.

We reached out to Dr. Chestnut for comment after her loss but did not hear back.

