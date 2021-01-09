H.S. hoops roundup: GHS continues mastery of Buchholz

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Visiting Gainesville High defeated Buchholz for the 12th consecutive meeting on Friday, holding off the Bobcats 64-56 in overtime of a thrilling high school boys basketball game. The Hurricanes’ streak over the Bobcats dates back to 2015. Justus Wilburn scored 15 to lead GHS, while Matthew Willenborg poured in 14 for Buchholz.

Elsewhere, Santa Fe turned in a dramatic last-second win over North Marion, 57-55 as Willie Lewis scored the game-winning bucket as time expired. The Raiders claim their third straight win and reach 8-4 for the season. The Colts lose their fourth in a row, all by seven points or less.

And in girls action, Branford took down Bell, 53-34. The third quarter was the difference for the Buccaneers, who improve to 5-2.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.