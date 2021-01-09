Advertisement

OPD is investigating suspects for stealing and burglary

By WCJB STAFF
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are involved in an exhaustive search for a man they say stole car parts. Police have issued a warrant to the arrest of John Thomas.

They say he faces 3 felony charges for stealing catalytic converters, he is known to drive a blue 2007 chevy pick up with a white horseshoe sticker on the back windshield.

Ocala police are also asking for help to identify the people seen in security video, you can see 6 people illegally enter a home not realizing they were on camera.

The trespassers then began trashing the place, officers say they will face felony charges for residential burglary.

