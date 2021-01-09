Advertisement

Praise Christian Assembly blesses the community and those in need with free food, clothes, and shoes

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - When people open up the doors to Praise Christian Assembly, they can expect their lives to be changed. The church offers the community free food, clothes, shoes, and more on the second Saturday of every month. This is the fourth time they have opened up their doors, and each time more people were able to be served.

“We couldn’t do it without the community with each and every person that contributes. We want to touch everybody in our community. It’s not just an area code; it is everywhere,” said Sara Darwin, the church’s Communications and Marketing Director.

Everything is free; no questions are asked. They call it a no-judgment zone.

“This outlet gives people the opportunity to give and feel needed. People do want to help other people, but it is hard to find an outlet. We want to be that outlet for the community, as well as those that are receiving from us,” said Karen Reid, the Pastor’s wife.

Whether they are giving out a new pair of shoes to a child in need or a winter jacket to someone cold, Darwin said it warms their heart and brings them to tears to know they are helping someone. There is one other thing not on the shelves or racks that they offer to those who walk through the door.

“We have an opportunity to love these people, not just give them food and clothing but to love them. That’s what they need.”

One thing they want to make clear this is not about them; it is about helping others.

“It’s never been about us. It’s not about religion or denomination or racial barriers or economic barriers. It is about that we, as a country, need to provide for one another. We need to be loving and caring,” said Darwin.

As for the future, Reid said they would like to expand and open a soup kitchen where they could offer meals along with food items and clothes to those in need weekly.

“We are blessed to be a blessing.”

To find out more about Praise Christian Assembly, click here.

