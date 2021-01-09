Putnam county man arrested for trying to have sex with 14-year-old

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -A Putnam Co. man is behind bars after he was caught trying to lure a teenager to have sex with him.

According to Putnam County deputies, 32-year-old Raymond Whitmore tried convincing a 14-year-old girl through social media to engage in sexual activity.

When Whitmore went to the girls house, deputies were there waiting for him.

He’s currently in the Putnam County Jail on charges of using a two-way device to commit a felony and traveling to met a child for sexual activity.

