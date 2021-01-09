University of Florida, city of Palatka receive money for disaster mitigation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -$20 million is being allocated by the state to mitigate disasters, and some of that money is coming to North Central Florida.

The University of Florida will receive $195,300 from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida General Planning Support Program. The money will be used to develop a flood mitigation plan identifying at-risk critical infrastructure and vulnerable communities.

The city of Palatka is getting $385,000 dollars to develop an infiltration and inflow mitigation plan.

Florida received the money through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant – Mitigation program formed in response to the 2016 to 2017 presidentially declared disasters.

“The resiliency of the state of Florida remains a top priority for my administration as we approach the two-year anniversary of my executive order to achieve more now for Florida’s environment,” said Governor DeSantis. “I’m pleased to build on our environmental achievements with this first-of-its-kind, mitigation program that will provide Florida’s communities the opportunity to become more resilient to future storms.”

DEO is awarding the following entities funding through the Rebuild Florida General Planning Support Program: Atlantic Council of the United States, Inc. ($1,110,235) – to create a strategy for a resilience hub, a community-serving facility designed to support residents, educate the public, distribute resources, coordinate communications, and stage government services. Charlotte County Utilities ($1,000,000) – to develop a strategic resiliency support plan for the County’s water utility system. City of Atlantic Beach ($86,950) – to update a vulnerability assessment with an analysis on tidal marsh and water facilities and create an adaptation plan to improve infrastructure, enhance development regulation, and identify solutions for vulnerabilities. City of Dania Beach ($795,000) – to develop a risk assessment of a stormwater drainage system in the community. City of Davenport ($255,000) – to develop a wastewater and reuse water master plan to benefit the community. City of Haines City ($385,000) – to develop a potable water master plan to benefit the community. City of Haines City ($550,000) – to develop a wastewater master plan to benefit the community. City of Hollywood ($400,000) – to develop a risk assessment of areas prone to flooding, including vulnerability to natural hazards. City of Jacksonville ($63,500) – to prepare a vulnerability analysis to identify which neighborhoods within the city are vulnerable to future disasters. City of Key West ($500,000) – to develop a resiliency and revitalization plan around stormwater management in Key West. City of Key West ($500,000) – to conduct a vulnerability assessment for the community. City of Orlando ($126,000) – to develop a risk assessment, hazard identification, public engagement, and flood mitigation strategy. City of Palatka ($385,000) – to develop an infiltration and inflow mitigation capital improvement plan. City of Port St. Lucie ($80,000) – to identify threats, hazards, impacts and capabilities of the City’s response to a disaster and provide a Threat Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (THIRA). City of St. Petersburg ($900,626) – to develop a comprehensive seawall mitigation strategy to address sea level rise. City of Tampa ($500,000) – to develop a coastal resiliency action plan to evaluate state, local, and regional requirements. City of West Palm Beach ($450,000) – to prepare resiliency updates to city plans, data mapping, and community outreach. City of Winter Haven ($179,375) – to develop a multi-jurisdictional dark fiber network plan. City of Winter Haven ($500,000) – to develop a flood mitigation, future development, land use, multi-modal transportation and funding plan. East Central Florida Regional Planning Council ($1,499,000) – to develop a statewide approach to flood planning that will transfer models and planning efforts developed in coastal areas to inland areas to provide a regional framework. Florida State University Department of Urban and Regional Planning ($348,898) – to create a graduate capstone program that will develop a more efficient and coordinated hazard planning process at the state, regional, and municipal level. Groundwork Jacksonville, Inc. ($718,809) – to develop a watershed restoration and management plan for McCoys Creek and Hogans Creek to address flood mitigation, water quality, habitat restoration, recreation, and community resiliency. Lee County Board of County Commissioners ($253,000) – to develop a risk assessment of coastal public infrastructure. Miami-Dade County ($2,009,020) – to develop a mitigation plan for community stakeholders and to conduct a mitigation assessment on critical facilities. Northeast Florida Regional Council ($700,000) – to develop a comprehensive regional resilience plan for 18 counties in Northeast Florida. Osceola County ($1,260,000) – to update and expand the County’s surface water management plan. Palm Beach County ($800,000) - to prepare a vulnerability assessment and resilience action plan. Pasco County ($754,870) – to develop a vulnerability assessment to identify at-risk and critical infrastructure subject to natural disasters and provide adaptive and mitigation strategies. Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners ($992,000) – to develop a countywide flood mitigation action plan. Southwest Florida Regional Planning Council ($350,000) – to develop a regional food security plan across seven Southwest Florida counties. St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners ($210,000) – to develop a countywide transportation plan to address public infrastructure mitigation needs. St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners ($600,000) – to develop a regional resiliency plan, vulnerability assessment, and Treasure Coast Regional Compact. Town of Southwest Ranches ($250,000) – to develop a stormwater management system plan. Town of Surfside ($107,500) – to develop a drainage improvement plan to benefit the community. University of Florida ($195,300) – to develop a flood mitigation plan that will identify at-risk critical infrastructure and vulnerable communities. Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners ($75,000) – to develop a shelter plan for Wakulla and Franklin counties. Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners ($75,000) – to identify and analyze potential hazards and evaluate the existing conditions of the physical, social, economic, and environmental vulnerabilities for the County.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.