Update: SR-121 bridge over Sante Fe river reopened

UPDATE: The SR-121 bridge over the Sane Fe River at the Alachua and Union County border is reopened.

After investigating the suspicious containers, the bomb squad determined they did not contain explosive materials.

Original story:

The bridge over the Sante Fe River on SR-121 near Worthington Springs is currently closed.

According to Alachua County Sheriff Deputies, reports of suspicious containers under the bridge were reported.

The containers were enough of a concern to prompt deputies to send the bomb squad to deal with the situation.

Alachua county sheriff’s deputies are working with the union county sheriff’s office in this investigation.

