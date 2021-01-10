Easton Newberry Archery Center hosts national archery indoor competition

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The National Field Archery Association decided to hosts their indoor championship at several small locations because of the pandemic. Well…one of those venues is right here in Newberry.”

The Easton Newberry Archery Center welcomed archers in the region to compete for a special edition champion belt buckle. Participants competed in two rounds over two days.

Center Manager, Robert Regojo, explains how the competition works.

“They’re shooting 5 arrows per end,” explained Regojo. “They have four minutes to actually shoot that and then we repeat that twelve ends for a full round.”

He said this is their biggest indoor competition since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had comments from coaches and archers on just how excited they are that we can actually bring this to Florida and to the southeast,” added Regojo. “We actually got a great turnout for the weekend so we’re very happy to be here to help our archers out.”

Although those who don’t place in first, second or third won’t receive the custom belt buckle, they will get an NFAA flight medal.

“So all the scores here will be submitted up to the national body and they’ll all be put together and then we’ll actually find out who wins across the country,” explained Regojo.

The NFAA is expected to announce the winners of the championship on Jan. 22nd.

