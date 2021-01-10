Florida Public Relations Association meeting to be held vitually
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Due to surging covid-19 case numbers, the Ocala chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association is moving their monthly meeting to a virtual setting.
The meeting is planned for Jan 15.
It was going to have an in-person element at the College of Central Florida, along with a virtual setting, but it will now be just online.
The meeting costs $10 to attend virtually for members and $15 for nonmembers.
The deadline to register is Monday.
