Florida Public Relations Association meeting to be held vitually

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Due to surging covid-19 case numbers, the Ocala chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association is moving their monthly meeting to a virtual setting.

The meeting is planned for Jan 15.

It was going to have an in-person element at the College of Central Florida, along with a virtual setting, but it will now be just online.

The meeting costs $10 to attend virtually for members and $15 for nonmembers.

The deadline to register is Monday.

