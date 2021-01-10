Advertisement

Gainesville city commissioner Harvey Ward is working to make roads safer for everyone

Gainesville city commissioner Harvey Ward is working to increase people's awareness when they...
Gainesville city commissioner Harvey Ward is working to increase people's awareness when they are on the roads. He believes everyone, including cyclists, pedestrians, and especially drivers, plays a crucial role in ensuring our roadways are safe.(WCJB)
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioner Harvey Ward believes it is everyone’s responsibility to help keep local roads safe.

“If we as pedestrians, we as cyclists, we as participants in the transit system, and especially we as drivers of cars or trucks pay a little extra attention we can avoid traffic deaths.”

With students returning to class, it is important people take the time to be aware of their surroundings.

“One small mistake can change the course of your life and end someone else’s life.”

He said being extra cautious when behind the wheel is worth the extra time.

“There is nothing at the other end of your drive at your destination that can’t wait that extra 30 seconds or a minute that it will take you to be aware of your surroundings.”

Commissioner Ward urges people to use extra caution when traveling down the state highways that travel through city limits, especially Waldo and Williston Road.

“We, as a community, need to place a better emphasis on lighting in those areas. It certainly can be hard in a dark area when you are driving on one of those state highways.”

He said that anytime the city is redesigning roads, they think of everyone by ensuring there is adequate space for cyclists, pedestrians, and drivers.

“I want us to think about all of our sidewalks, buses, bike paths, bike lanes, traffic lanes, car traffic lanes, and truck traffic lanes as a system. To be thought of as a transportation system.”

The commissioner believes three areas need to be focused on.

“We need to do a better job of design as a government. We need to a better job of enforcement. We also need to do a better job of awareness.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family is grieving after a man was killed over the weekend in Horseshoe Beach. As FDLE ...
Loved ones are grieving after their family member was killed in Horseshoe Beach over the weekend
Coach Williams was a coach for 25 years.
Gainesville youth football coach loses battle to COVID complications
Lavonte Powell was playing with a gun, twirling it around his fingers, when the loaded gun went...
MCSO: 17-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills girlfriend
Michael Curzio of Summerfield charged with US Capitol breach
Marion County man charged in US Capitol breach
The Heart of Florida Health Center is the latest agency to start providing the COVID-19...
COVID-19 vaccine available at Heart of Florida Health Center

Latest News

Ocala CEP
The Weekly Buzz: More events could be coming to a popular Marion County park
Alachua County Sheriff Deputies say reports of suspicious containers under the bridge were...
Update: SR-121 bridge over Sante Fe river reopened
NCFL bridge closed due to suspicious activity
Warmer Monday
AJ Evening Forecast
Gainesville man arrested with 27 grams of Oxycodone
Gainesville man arrested with 27 grams of Oxycodone