Gainesville city commissioner Harvey Ward is working to make roads safer for everyone

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioner Harvey Ward believes it is everyone’s responsibility to help keep local roads safe.

“If we as pedestrians, we as cyclists, we as participants in the transit system, and especially we as drivers of cars or trucks pay a little extra attention we can avoid traffic deaths.”

With students returning to class, it is important people take the time to be aware of their surroundings.

“One small mistake can change the course of your life and end someone else’s life.”

He said being extra cautious when behind the wheel is worth the extra time.

“There is nothing at the other end of your drive at your destination that can’t wait that extra 30 seconds or a minute that it will take you to be aware of your surroundings.”

Commissioner Ward urges people to use extra caution when traveling down the state highways that travel through city limits, especially Waldo and Williston Road.

“We, as a community, need to place a better emphasis on lighting in those areas. It certainly can be hard in a dark area when you are driving on one of those state highways.”

He said that anytime the city is redesigning roads, they think of everyone by ensuring there is adequate space for cyclists, pedestrians, and drivers.

“I want us to think about all of our sidewalks, buses, bike paths, bike lanes, traffic lanes, car traffic lanes, and truck traffic lanes as a system. To be thought of as a transportation system.”

The commissioner believes three areas need to be focused on.

“We need to do a better job of design as a government. We need to a better job of enforcement. We also need to do a better job of awareness.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.