Gainesville man arrested with 27 grams of Oxycodone

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County Deputies arrested a Gainesville man on numerous drug trafficking charges Saturday night.

According to deputies, 22-year-old Austin Dow was pulled over after running a red light on 75th street.

Once at the car, deputies noticed a strong smell of marijuana, prompting a search of the car.

During the search, deputies found more than 27 grams of oxycodone, more than eight grams of meth, a stolen hand gun and more than 53 grams of marijuana.

Dow is in the Alachua County jail on multiple felony drug charges and grand theft of a firearm.

