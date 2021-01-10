Florida men’s basketball falls to Kentucky, 76-58

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Saturday, the Florida men’s basketball team took on Kentucky in hopes of remaining undefeated at home this season. However the Wildcats ended their perfect 2020-21 home record with a 76-58 beat down over Florida.

Three minutes into action Gators guard Tre Mann’s jumper gave the Gators a 10-5 lead. The game was then stopped for about ten minutes due to a torn net.

However, after that the Wildcats tore into the Gators defense. Kentucky scored 10 straight points and put the Gators in a hole.

Kentucky held Florida to 37.5% shooting and they were able to score 25 points off of Florida’s turnovers.

At halftime the Wildcats led 35-29 and after the break Kentucky went on a 16-4 run.

Just like in the Alabama game, the Wildcats were able to contain Scottie Lewis by only allowing him to score two points. However, Lewis didn’t fall into foul trouble like he did in Tuscaloosa.

Lewis finished with two points on 1 of 4 shooting, Mann added seven points on two-of-nine shooting.

The leaders for Florida were Anthony Duruji and Tyree Appleby. Duruji scored 15 points and Appleby added ten. The Wildcats had four players score in double figures, with Davion Mintz and Keion Brooks Jr. leading Kentucky with 13 points each.

This 76-48 defeat was ties with the 18-point loss to Alabama in 2018 as the worst home loss in the Mike White era. “They came out and just punched us in the mouth,” Appleby said.

“For the most part, they had their way with us offensively. They came in here and locked us up as well,” White said.

The Gators are now 5-3 and 2-2 in conference play. The Wildcats, despite having a 1-6 start to the season, are now 4-6 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

Up next, the Gators will host Ole Miss on Tuesday at 7 P.M.

