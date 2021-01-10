Newberry shooting leaves two people injured

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Newberry Sunday afternoon.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies a group of people got into an argument on the basketball courts at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center around 2:30 pm.

One man then pulled a gun and shot two people.

One of the victims needed surgery to remove a bullet from his back.

Deputies have two suspects in custody, one being the shooter and one being an accomplice. The names of the suspects are not being released at this time.

