Advertisement

Pence to attend Biden’s inauguration, not ruling out 25th Amendment

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike...
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike Pence at the 19th anniversary ceremony in observance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.(Source: Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - While tensions at the White House continue, Vice President Mike Pence appears to be moving forward with the transfer of power.

He will be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to a source close to Pence.

Biden confirmed he’d be honored to have Pence there.

Meanwhile, a source close to Pence said he has not ruled out using the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump.

The person said Pence was keeping it as an option in case Trump becomes more unstable.

The source said some on Pence’s team worry that trying to remove Trump could prompt him to rashly endanger the nation.

Two other people familiar with the matter said Trump has not spoken to Pence since the siege on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

They said Trump is angry at Pence, while the vice president remains “disappointed and saddened” by him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family is grieving after a man was killed over the weekend in Horseshoe Beach. As FDLE ...
Loved ones are grieving after their family member was killed in Horseshoe Beach over the weekend
Coach Williams was a coach for 25 years.
Gainesville youth football coach loses battle to COVID complications
Lavonte Powell was playing with a gun, twirling it around his fingers, when the loaded gun went...
MCSO: 17-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills girlfriend
Michael Curzio of Summerfield charged with US Capitol breach
Marion County man charged in US Capitol breach
The Heart of Florida Health Center is the latest agency to start providing the COVID-19...
COVID-19 vaccine available at Heart of Florida Health Center

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent...
Pelosi says House will impeach Trump unless VP forces ouster
Warmer Monday
AJ Evening Forecast
With the U.S. Capitol Building in view, members of the military stand on the steps of the...
The Latest: Trump orders US flags lowered to honor officers
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
Capitol police were overrun, ‘left naked’ against rioters
Authorities said a man killed three people and wounded four others in a series of shootings in...
Cops: Chicago shooter who killed 3 posted social media rants