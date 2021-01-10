Advertisement

Pope’s doctor dies from COVID-19 complications

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
(CNN) – Pope Francis’ personal doctor has died of complications from COVID-19, according to the Vatican’s newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano.

The announcement came Saturday.

Fabrizio Soccorsi, 78, was reportedly hospitalized in Rome on Dec. 26 for a previous health issue.

Pope Francis first tapped Soccorsi to be his personal doctor in 2015.

It’s not clear when he was last in contact with the pope.

The pontiff has said the Vatican will begin COVID-19 vaccinations next week, and that he will be in line to receive the shot.

