Advertisement

Alachua County deputies arrest man for shooting at woman and child

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after firing shots and threatening to kill a woman and child in Alachua County.

Deputies say 40-year-old Julian Watson showed up at the victim’s home in Newberry, Sunday, after being told multiple times to stay away.

Watson pulled out two black handguns and promised to kill the woman and her 2-year-old niece.

The victim told deputies Watson got back in his car and drove down the street a little ways then started firing shots at her and the child.

Deputies found Watson in his car with the guns and extra ammunition.

He told them he was shooting at squirrels.

Watson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Victims and suspects identified in Newberry shooting and ASO investigate possible...
Update: Victims and suspects identified in Newberry shooting and ASO investigate possible retaliation
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Newberry shooting leaves two people injured
A Gainesville business caught fire for the second time in less than a year
A Gainesville business caught fire for the second time in less than a year
At the Heart of Florida Health Center all available appointments have been reserved but...
COVID-19 vaccine appointments filled at Heart of Florida Health Center, but more soon to come

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Lake City Police are looking for a man that hit a woman with a concrete block
Lake City Police are looking for a man that hit a woman with a concrete block
A man arrested after stalking, threatening his pregnant ex-girlfriend
A man arrested after stalking, threatening his pregnant ex-girlfriend
A woman in Lake City is recovering from injuries to her face and head, after she was attacked...
Lake City Police are looking for a man that hit a woman with a concrete block
LCPD says a body was found in the area of NW Railroad Street.
A man arrested after stalking, threatening his pregnant ex-girlfriend