Alachua County deputies arrest man for shooting at woman and child

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after firing shots and threatening to kill a woman and child in Alachua County.

Deputies say 40-year-old Julian Watson showed up at the victim’s home in Newberry, Sunday, after being told multiple times to stay away.

Watson pulled out two black handguns and promised to kill the woman and her 2-year-old niece.

The victim told deputies Watson got back in his car and drove down the street a little ways then started firing shots at her and the child.

Deputies found Watson in his car with the guns and extra ammunition.

He told them he was shooting at squirrels.

Watson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

