C.J. Spiller, Bob Stoops among those elected to the College Football Hall of Fame

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Former Union County High School star C.J. Spiller and former Florida Gator defensive coordinator Bob Stoops were among a class of 13 individuals chosen for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class on Monday.

After graduating from Union County in 2006, Spiller made an instant impact at Clemson, where he went on to become an All-American at both running back and kick return specialist over a four-year career. He holds the NCAA record with seven career kickoff returns for a touchdown and is third in FBS history with 7,588 career all-purpose yards. Spiller went on to play eight NFL seasons.

Stoops, defensive coordinator at Florida under Steve Spurrier from 1996 to 1998, was elected based on his success as head coach at Oklahoma. Stoops led the Sooners to a national title in 2000 and ten Big 12 championships over 18 seasons.

The College Football Hall of Fame plans to induct the classes of 2020 and 2021 together at a ceremony in December.

