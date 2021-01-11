Advertisement

College students struggle amid pandemic

By Jillian Angeline, Chloe Liu and Destiney Davis
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When the coronavirus spread across the country, college students were forced to take classes online from their dorm rooms or homes. Many are still learning online.

Hayley Cange, a senior at Depauw University studying Global Health, is one of them. Her college experience this year looks much different than her first three years because of the virus.

“Now more than ever, I’ve lacked motivation,” said Cange.

Every day last semester, she sat in front of her laptop for hours, interacting with her professors and peers over Zoom.

“I didn’t feel like myself as a student most of the time,” she said.

During the fall semester, DePauw University juniors and seniors took courses online, while the underclassman returned to campus.

Colleges across the country are offering classes online to keep students safe during the pandemic. Kevin Kruger, President of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA) said while online learning is not a new concept, experiencing it now raises psychological concerns.

“The pandemic has amplified and increased those mental health issues, both for college students but also for Americans in general,” said Kruger.

A recent survey conducted by NASPA found that one in five students report they are constantly anxious about the pandemic. Students are also spending less time sleeping and exercising compared to the months before coronavirus hit the country.

Carolyn Berger, a counselor education program coordinator at the University of Minnesota, says online learning may be socially draining to some because they are no longer able to interact with their classmates in person.

“They’re not just whining, it really, truly is extremely isolating for them,” said Berger.

Berger said students should establish a daily routine to improve their mental health. She recommends students set an alarm for the same time each day to help combat the psychological effects of remote learning.

With two COVID-19 vaccines already rolled out and others in the pipeline, universities hope campuses can return to some type of normalcy soon.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Victims and suspects identified in Newberry shooting and ASO investigate possible...
Update: Victims and suspects identified in Newberry shooting and ASO investigate possible retaliation
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Newberry shooting leaves two people injured
A Gainesville business caught fire for the second time in less than a year
A Gainesville business caught fire for the second time in less than a year
Alachua County deputies arrest man for shooting at woman and child
Alachua County deputies arrest man for shooting at woman and child
At the Heart of Florida Health Center all available appointments have been reserved but...
COVID-19 vaccine appointments filled at Heart of Florida Health Center, but more soon to come

Latest News

As Congress moves towards impeaching President Trump, the FBI warns of armed protests.
As Congress moves towards impeaching President Trump, the FBI warns of armed protests
In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich....
Michigan plans to charge ex-Gov. Snyder in Flint water probe
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
US shifts to speed vaccinations; won’t hold back 2nd doses
This photo shows former police officer Derek Chauvin. He faces trial for the death of George...
Officer with knee to George Floyd’s neck to be tried alone
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
Female inmate’s execution on hold; 2 more halted over COVID