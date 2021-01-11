Advertisement

COVID-19 taking toll on Los Angeles EMTs

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Los Angeles County has reported an overwhelming increase in coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths since November.

It’s so serious that the county supervisor has called it a “human disaster.” Health officials said a person is dying from COVID-19 every eight minutes in the county.

In addition to the patients, the recent COVID-19 surge in that region has taken a toll on emergency medical technicians.

A grueling 10-hour shift in an ambulance was recently in store for EMT Sadi Pope.

“It’s definitely shifted in the last month,” she said. “Just with the call volumes … constantly, just, we’re running and running.”

Pope, a mother of three and former stay-at-home mom, has been doing this the last six months. It’s a job she loves, but it’s taking a toll on her.

“A few months ago, there’d be times where we’d sit for a couple of hours just waiting for a call in our area, but now we’re lucky if we sit for a half-an-hour,” she said.

Her partner Kyle Dojillo has been an EMT for about a year.

“Every time I come back to work, every week, it just gets worse and worse,” he said.

Daily deaths in the county are at times exceeding all the homicides in the city of Los Angeles in 2019 combined.

ICU beds are extremely hard to find. Some EMTs said they’ve waited outside hospitals with patients for six to eight hours.

“A lot of times I’m just exhausted, and I go straight home, eat dinner and go to bed,” EMT Matt Herman said. “So, it’s doing everything I can to get my rest, eat as much as I can and then try to stay healthy so I can keep going.”

Ambulance supervisor Carolyn Carraway has been helping her teams endure the crushing hospital waits.

“I’m constantly talking to them, you know, checking in on them, seeing how they’re doing,” she said. “My truck is full of snacks and Gatorades just to, to help, you know, get them through the day.”

California added nearly 50,000 new cases on Sunday alone. That brings the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to more than 2.6 million.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Victims and suspects identified in Newberry shooting and ASO investigate possible...
Update: Victims and suspects identified in Newberry shooting and ASO investigate possible retaliation
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Newberry shooting leaves two people injured
A Gainesville business caught fire for the second time in less than a year
A Gainesville business caught fire for the second time in less than a year
Alachua County deputies arrest man for shooting at woman and child
Alachua County deputies arrest man for shooting at woman and child
At the Heart of Florida Health Center all available appointments have been reserved but...
COVID-19 vaccine appointments filled at Heart of Florida Health Center, but more soon to come

Latest News

As Congress moves towards impeaching President Trump, the FBI warns of armed protests.
As Congress moves towards impeaching President Trump, the FBI warns of armed protests
In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich....
Michigan plans to charge ex-Gov. Snyder in Flint water probe
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
US shifts to speed vaccinations; won’t hold back 2nd doses
This photo shows former police officer Derek Chauvin. He faces trial for the death of George...
Officer with knee to George Floyd’s neck to be tried alone
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
Female inmate’s execution on hold; 2 more halted over COVID