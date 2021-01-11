Advertisement

King Celebration 21: Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of MLK Day

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:25 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - King Celebration 21 is a week long celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. hosted by the MLK Commission of Florida.

This years hall of fame recipient is Aerial Lane, a social justice advocate who is originally from Baltimore, but moved down to Gainesville to pursue her goal of addressing racial inequality.

Eastside High School Senior Taylor Hills-Miles won the Edna M. Hart Keeper Award.

Tuesday ‘Remembering Martin and Coretta’ will be streamed live at 6:30 pm on youtube and facebook.

Followed by another virtual event ‘Reclaiming the Dream: the Time is Now’ on Wednesday.

Showings of theater production ‘Aretha! Queen of Soul’ will take place at the Star Center Theater the 14th through the 17th.

Then on MLK Day the 18th, the annual commemorative march is canceled due to the pandemic, but national holiday events will kick off at the MLK Multipurpose Center at noon.

King Celebration ‘21 kicks of with annual gala
King Celebration ‘21 kicks of with annual gala(MLK Commission of Florida)

For a full list of events click here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Victims and suspects identified in Newberry shooting and ASO investigate possible...
Update: Victims and suspects identified in Newberry shooting and ASO investigate possible retaliation
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Newberry shooting leaves two people injured
A Gainesville business caught fire for the second time in less than a year
A Gainesville business caught fire for the second time in less than a year
Alachua County deputies arrest man for shooting at woman and child
Alachua County deputies arrest man for shooting at woman and child
At the Heart of Florida Health Center all available appointments have been reserved but...
COVID-19 vaccine appointments filled at Heart of Florida Health Center, but more soon to come

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Lake City Police are looking for a man that hit a woman with a concrete block
Lake City Police are looking for a man that hit a woman with a concrete block
A man arrested after stalking, threatening his pregnant ex-girlfriend
A man arrested after stalking, threatening his pregnant ex-girlfriend
A woman in Lake City is recovering from injuries to her face and head, after she was attacked...
Lake City Police are looking for a man that hit a woman with a concrete block
LCPD says a body was found in the area of NW Railroad Street.
A man arrested after stalking, threatening his pregnant ex-girlfriend