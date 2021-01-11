King Celebration 21: Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of MLK Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - King Celebration 21 is a week long celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. hosted by the MLK Commission of Florida.

This years hall of fame recipient is Aerial Lane, a social justice advocate who is originally from Baltimore, but moved down to Gainesville to pursue her goal of addressing racial inequality.

Eastside High School Senior Taylor Hills-Miles won the Edna M. Hart Keeper Award.

Tuesday ‘Remembering Martin and Coretta’ will be streamed live at 6:30 pm on youtube and facebook.

Followed by another virtual event ‘Reclaiming the Dream: the Time is Now’ on Wednesday.

Showings of theater production ‘Aretha! Queen of Soul’ will take place at the Star Center Theater the 14th through the 17th.

Then on MLK Day the 18th, the annual commemorative march is canceled due to the pandemic, but national holiday events will kick off at the MLK Multipurpose Center at noon.

King Celebration ‘21 kicks of with annual gala (MLK Commission of Florida)

