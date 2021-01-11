Advertisement

NCFL politician reacts to impeachment proceedings in Washington D.C.

By Brianda Villegas
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Politicians across the country including in North Central Florida are reacting to the impeachment proceedings in Washington D.C.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Vice President Mike Pence to remove President Donald Trump under the 25th Amendment but the unanimous consent request was blocked by Republican lawmakers on Monday.

Democrats will now move to bring that effort to a floor vote on Tuesday.

“What I would really like to see is a bipartisan resolution to impeach him, I believe there are many republicans now seeing the writing on the wall that indeed he is a dangerous president. That we do not know what to expect from him in the next few days,” Yvonne Hayes Hinson said.

Some Republican members of Congress want Pelosi to stop her efforts to impeach President Trump for a second time. In a letter to President-Elect Joe Biden, Republican representatives, including Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Chip Roy of Texas said this would undermine the priority of unifying Americans.

The House of Representatives will meet on Wednesday to consider the article of impeachment charging President Trump with “incitement of insurrection”.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Victims and suspects identified in Newberry shooting and ASO investigate possible...
Update: Victims and suspects identified in Newberry shooting and ASO investigate possible retaliation
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Newberry shooting leaves two people injured
A Gainesville business caught fire for the second time in less than a year
A Gainesville business caught fire for the second time in less than a year
Alachua County deputies arrest man for shooting at woman and child
Alachua County deputies arrest man for shooting at woman and child
At the Heart of Florida Health Center all available appointments have been reserved but...
COVID-19 vaccine appointments filled at Heart of Florida Health Center, but more soon to come

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Lake City Police are looking for a man that hit a woman with a concrete block
Lake City Police are looking for a man that hit a woman with a concrete block
A man arrested after stalking, threatening his pregnant ex-girlfriend
A man arrested after stalking, threatening his pregnant ex-girlfriend
A woman in Lake City is recovering from injuries to her face and head, after she was attacked...
Lake City Police are looking for a man that hit a woman with a concrete block
LCPD says a body was found in the area of NW Railroad Street.
A man arrested after stalking, threatening his pregnant ex-girlfriend