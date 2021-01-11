NCFL politician reacts to impeachment proceedings in Washington D.C.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Politicians across the country including in North Central Florida are reacting to the impeachment proceedings in Washington D.C.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Vice President Mike Pence to remove President Donald Trump under the 25th Amendment but the unanimous consent request was blocked by Republican lawmakers on Monday.

Democrats will now move to bring that effort to a floor vote on Tuesday.

“What I would really like to see is a bipartisan resolution to impeach him, I believe there are many republicans now seeing the writing on the wall that indeed he is a dangerous president. That we do not know what to expect from him in the next few days,” Yvonne Hayes Hinson said.

Some Republican members of Congress want Pelosi to stop her efforts to impeach President Trump for a second time. In a letter to President-Elect Joe Biden, Republican representatives, including Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Chip Roy of Texas said this would undermine the priority of unifying Americans.

The House of Representatives will meet on Wednesday to consider the article of impeachment charging President Trump with “incitement of insurrection”.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.