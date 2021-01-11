Advertisement

Supreme Court rejects fast track for Trump election cases

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday formally refused to put on a fast track election challenges filed by President Donald Trump and his allies.

The court rejected pleas for quick consideration of cases involving the outcome in five states won by President-elect Joe Biden: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The orders, issued without comment, were unsurprising. The justices had previously taken no action in those cases in advance of last week’s counting of the electoral votes in Congress, which confirmed Biden’s victory.

The court still could act on appeals related to the Nov. 3 election later this winter or in the spring. Several justices had expressed interest in a Pennsylvania case involving the state Supreme Court’s decision to extend the deadline for receipt of mailed ballots by three days, over the opposition of the Republican-controlled legislature.

But even if the court were to take up an election-related case, it probably wouldn’t hear arguments until the fall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Victims and suspects identified in Newberry shooting and ASO investigate possible...
Update: Victims and suspects identified in Newberry shooting and ASO investigate possible retaliation
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Newberry shooting leaves two people injured
A Gainesville business caught fire for the second time in less than a year
A Gainesville business caught fire for the second time in less than a year
Alachua County deputies arrest man for shooting at woman and child
Alachua County deputies arrest man for shooting at woman and child
At the Heart of Florida Health Center all available appointments have been reserved but...
COVID-19 vaccine appointments filled at Heart of Florida Health Center, but more soon to come

Latest News

As Congress moves towards impeaching President Trump, the FBI warns of armed protests.
As Congress moves towards impeaching President Trump, the FBI warns of armed protests
In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich....
Michigan plans to charge ex-Gov. Snyder in Flint water probe
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
US shifts to speed vaccinations; won’t hold back 2nd doses
This photo shows former police officer Derek Chauvin. He faces trial for the death of George...
Officer with knee to George Floyd’s neck to be tried alone
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
Female inmate’s execution on hold; 2 more halted over COVID