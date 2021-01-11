The Russell Report: Gator Men’s Basketball woes and a Bucs playoff victory

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What a difference a week makes! Last week, the Gator Men’s basketball team was 2-0 in SEC play and looked impressive, but now, after two losses to Alabama and Kentucky, there are questions about this team.

In those losses, the most glaring issue was Florida’s lack of defense in the paint, as both the Crimson Tide and the Wildcats had their way inside. Interior defense and rim protection must get better for the Gators going forward.

And Florida got some bad luck too. Up 10-5 and playing well early, play was halted due to the net coming undone on one of the baskets. After a long pause, the Gators just didn’t look the same. They never really regained that early energy.

The Tampa Bay Bucs get their first playoff victory in nearly 20 years after beating the Washington Football Team over the weekend.

Say what you want about Tom Brady, but the dude is amazing isn’t he? At 43, and with great weapons around him, he’s playing amazing football.

And maybe a young Chase Young will learn a valuable lesson after saying during the week he “Wanted Tom Brady”. Well, he got Tom Brady all right - he threw for 381 yards and two scores while Young never sniffed getting at Brady. Lesson here: Don’t poke the bear, especially if he might be the best player of all time.

Urban Meyer in the NFL? Well, it could happen...

He’s scheduled to make a decision this week on whether or not to take the Jacksonville Jaguars job, and, if he does, it will be really interesting to see how he does in the NFL.

Remember, the great Nick Saban was a bust in the league and you wonder always with Urban about his health and if he will burn out. But the Jags franchise, so long so bad, can use some good news and this hire might be great, but a lot will be expected of Urban if he takes this challenge.

He’s got the top draft choice and a ton of cap space to work with, but a good front office person who knows the draft will be essential to any success he has.

Finally, we’ll have a college football national champion after Monday’s Ohio State-Alabama game.

Most think the Tide will roll but don’t count out the Buckeyes because they can score. If Justin Fields plays like he did in the semi-finals, I think they have a real shot to win.

But it’s tough to bet against Nick Saban in a big game. The Tide will roll, but it’ll be close.

