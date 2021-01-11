Update: Victims and suspects identified in Newberry shooting and ASO investigate possible retaliation

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - An altercation at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center basketball court in Newberry left two brothers shot and in critical condition.

“There was some type of altercation with the suspect precipitated this,” said ASO Public Information Officer, Art Forgey. The suspect went and retrieved the handgun, came back, shot and then he fled on foot. The brothers have been transported to the hospital under trauma alert for very serious injuries they are in critical condition but stable now and recovering.”

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Romell Thomas and 19-year old Lovell Thomas approached the basketball court and got into a physical altercation with suspect 21-year-old Neshaun Stackhouse.

Law enforcement believes the altercation started at the basketball court and spilled over to the parking lot where shots were fired.

While at the hospital, one of the brothers identified Stackhouse to ASO saying they’ve known each other from the neighborhood for some time.

Upon arrest, Stackhouse admitted he “ran up on the victims and fired the gun until it was empty” and he has no remorse.

“The suspect was located and he’s been charged with two counts of attempted homicide,” Added Officer Forgey.

While that case is closed, yesterday afternoon deputies also responded to a drive-by shooting in Newberry they believe could be an act of retaliation.

“There was a shooting yesterday evening that deputies responded to that they are looking at possibly being a retaliation shooting from this earlier shooting but that investigation is still ongoing,” explained Officer Forgey. “We don’t have any facts on it yet.”

No one was hit during this shooting. The bullet did go through a window of a house.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.