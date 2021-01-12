Advertisement

A Gainesville business caught fire for the second time in less than a year

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second time in less than a year, a Gainesville business caught fire on Monday.

Around 7:30pm fire rescue crews responded to a fire at Family Pool and Spa on Northwest 13th Street.

When they arrived the fire had already spread to two stories. The operation was made more difficult by the abundance of water reactive chemicals in the building.

Gainesville Fire Rescues’ hazmat team was called in to help bring the fire under control.

No injuries were reported, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Victims and suspects identified in Newberry shooting and ASO investigate possible...
Update: Victims and suspects identified in Newberry shooting and ASO investigate possible retaliation
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Newberry shooting leaves two people injured
Alachua County deputies arrest man for shooting at woman and child
Alachua County deputies arrest man for shooting at woman and child
At the Heart of Florida Health Center all available appointments have been reserved but...
COVID-19 vaccine appointments filled at Heart of Florida Health Center, but more soon to come

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Lake City Police are looking for a man that hit a woman with a concrete block
Lake City Police are looking for a man that hit a woman with a concrete block
A man arrested after stalking, threatening his pregnant ex-girlfriend
A man arrested after stalking, threatening his pregnant ex-girlfriend
A woman in Lake City is recovering from injuries to her face and head, after she was attacked...
Lake City Police are looking for a man that hit a woman with a concrete block
LCPD says a body was found in the area of NW Railroad Street.
A man arrested after stalking, threatening his pregnant ex-girlfriend