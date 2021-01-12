A Gainesville business caught fire for the second time in less than a year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second time in less than a year, a Gainesville business caught fire on Monday.

Around 7:30pm fire rescue crews responded to a fire at Family Pool and Spa on Northwest 13th Street.

When they arrived the fire had already spread to two stories. The operation was made more difficult by the abundance of water reactive chemicals in the building.

Gainesville Fire Rescues’ hazmat team was called in to help bring the fire under control.

No injuries were reported, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

