A man arrested after stalking, threatening his pregnant ex-girlfriend

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police arrested a man who threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend if she did not take him back.

Daniel Anthony is charged with aggravated stalking and threat to kill, after police say he sent repeated text messages and phone calls, begging his ex-girlfriend to take him back and threatening to hurt himself, her or her new new boyfriend if she did not.

According to the LCPD, he texted he was “preparing for battle” and “I promise u first thing in the morning I coming in shooting it’s not a joke or game.”

The 39-year-old sent more than 300 messages from 11 different phone numbers - changing phone number after she tried to block his number.

Anthony is the father of the victim’s unborn child.

He was arrested at his home in Welborn.

