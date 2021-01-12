Advertisement

Alabama routs Ohio State for CFP National Title, 52-24

Heisman winner Smith dominant in championship game victory
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches a touchdown pass in front of Ohio State cornerback...
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches a touchdown pass in front of Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WCJB) -Alabama claimed its sixth national title under head coach Nick Saban, all in the last 12 seasons, with a 52-24 blowout of Ohio State in Monday night’s CFP National Championship game in Miami Gardens. The victory caps a 13-0 record for the Crimson Tide during a pandemic-impacted season.

Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith tallied 11 receptions for 215 receiving yards and three touchdowns by halftime as Alabama raced out to a 35-17 lead. Quarterback Mac Jones was on target, completing 36 of 45 passes for a CFP Championship Game record 464 yards and five touchdowns.

The win gives Saban his seventh career national title, breaking a tie with another Alabama legend, Paul “Bear” Bryant for the most all-time by a head coach. 2020 marks the second time that a Saban-coached Crimson Tide team has finished undefeated.

Ohio State played the title game without three starters who were out due to COVID-19 protocols and a total of 13 players on the injured list. The Buckeyes then lost running back Trey Sermon to an injury on the first offensive series of the game.

Alabama also claims the 11th championship won by an SEC program in the last 15 years.

