Alachua County Schools host Terwilliger Ele. parents for re-zone discussion

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In an effort to involve the community, Alachua County School District staff gave parents of Terwilliger Elementary students a chance to air their concerns about their school potentially closing.

“That you could address what the plan is because on option G it would include Terwilliger and other students and I’m assuming if most of the school goes, most of the procedures would go,” said parent Adriana Keen. “That’s an assumption obviously and they might not be aware of that and know of that.”

Plan G intends to not only sell the land where Terwilliger Elementary stands, but send more than 650 students to Elementary school “I” located in West Gainesville ready to open come Fall 2021. Option G is meant to be the minimal impact solution— a temporary move to allow board members to re-visit a permanent school zone policy in two to three years.

“Really one of the lead goals is to not have the overcrowding of the schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon. “There are things that we probably need to look into because we do recognize that if the Terwilliger families are doing this-- this is an additional; You’re doing something additional for the community.”

School board members meet Wednesday for the first reading with public input of the new zoning policy.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.