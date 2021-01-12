Bag of Books Sale returns to Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Back by popular demand, the Alachua County Friends of the Library is launching their Bag of Books Sale.

Starting Thursday you can buy mystery bags with books, DVDs, vinyl records, and puzzles.

Orders can be placed online, then picked up on any Saturday between January 23rd and February 13th.

The Bag of Book Sale was first launched last fall after their bi-annual warehouse sale had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

