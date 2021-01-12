GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As Florida enters its fifth week of vaccine distribution, the state department of health is reporting 587,956 people vaccinated.

Alachua County leads with 14,969 people vaccinated. In just one day Marion County gave out about 1,100 shots bringing its total to 8,955.

COVID-19 vaccine in North Central Florida: numbers, new sites, and what’s next (WCJB)

Governor Ron DeSantis said the state is leading the nation in vaccinating the elderly.

“Florida is putting Seniors First and more than 50 percent of the total vaccinations administered in the state have been for individuals 65 and older, and we continue to accelerate this rate,” said Governor DeSantis. ”We have nearly 4.5 million seniors in the state and prioritizing them for the vaccine is the most effective tool we have to battle the pandemic.”

He will hold a press conference in The Villages at 9 am on Tuesday.

Also coming up in Marion County — the Reilly Arts Center announced it would be teaming up with Trinity Clinic to create the largest volunteer operated vaccine site in Florida. The site is expected to launch mid January and is seeking volunteer staff members at this time.

This comes as the demand to receive the vaccine continues to rise. Health departments across North Central Florida are struggling to keep up with registrations.

In Levy County all vaccination appointments are full and no new appointments are expected to be scheduled this week.

The same goes in Marion County as sign ups for the vaccine are still suspended after reaching their registration cap of 50 thousand people.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.