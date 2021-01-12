Easement protects 512 acres of grassland in Columbia County
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:58 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Conservation groups are celebrating Florida’s first easement protecting a grassland in Columbia County.
The Alachua Conservation Trust and North Florida Land Trust have reached an agreement with partners to protect a 512-acre parcel in western Columbia County.
The land was originally used for hunting and agriculture by J.Y. Wilson and family,
Wilson was a state lawmaker and UF alumni.
His children agreed to set aside the land for conservation.
