Easement protects 512 acres of grassland in Columbia County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Conservation groups are celebrating Florida’s first easement protecting a grassland in Columbia County.

The Alachua Conservation Trust and North Florida Land Trust have reached an agreement with partners to protect a 512-acre parcel in western Columbia County.

The land was originally used for hunting and agriculture by J.Y. Wilson and family,

Wilson was a state lawmaker and UF alumni.

His children agreed to set aside the land for conservation.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.