Father speaks out with concerns about son’s murder in Horseshoe Beach

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - Robert Boskey lost his son, James Boskey on Jan 2, 2021, after he was stabbed to death in horseshoe beach.

“My son was a great man and I love him very much.”

Now, he’s demanding answers. Boskey is in contact with someone who says they witnessed the murder, and he has questions on why the suspects have not been arrested

“I was told that my son tried to leave the scene and that the three of them tried to ganged upon him at the car door, held him down, cut him up horrifically with a knife,” explained Boskey. “Can anybody tell me how three on one, my son being unarmed and getting attacked and cut up and brutally stabbed and murdered is self-defense.”

Investigators say the murder took place somewhere along the lines of the north entrance of Horseshoe Beach. His father says he will not rest until his son receives the justice he deserves.

I spoke with the Dixie County Sheriff Darby Butler, who tells me that his Chief Deputy, Johnny Valentine, is related to a suspect.

“They had better not try to sweep this under the rug and let three murderers walk free just because they’re related to some local law enforcement,” expressed Boskey. “It is wrong I will not stand for it. My son deserves justice.”

Boskey requested a copy of the initial police report by the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, but like TV20, he has not received that report.

“We can’t get a copy of the police report from dixie county before it was turned over to FDLE which should be public record,” said Boskey. “Which again leads me to believe...cover-up.”

After I spoke with Sheriff Butler, he said he was not aware of the delay, and will look into why Boskey has not received the police report.

“I will not stop fighting for justice for my son and that’s my message,” expressed Boskey.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is not releasing any new developments on the case, but that investigation continues.

