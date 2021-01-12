Advertisement

Fridges of free food set up to help address food insecurity in Denver

By KUSA staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DENVER (KUSA/CNN) - An effort to keep people fed during the pandemic is picking up steam.

A fridge full of free food is helping those in need and giving people a chance to show how much they care.

It’s been a busy couple of months for Eli Zain, the founder of the Denver Community Fridge Project.

Zain moved to Colorado just last year, but it didn’t take long for the 24-year-old to see there was a lot of need in Denver.

“I felt just like any of our other concerned community members feel, where we want to do something to provide for our community members, make them feel safe, make them feel welcome, make them feel loved,” they said.

It took months of work, but with Zain’s determination and a donated refrigerator, the Denver Community Fridge Project was born.

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to take care of one another. Especially with COVID-19 happening, everyone can use just a little extra help, right?” Zain said.

The food inside is for the community, from the community. It’s not charity, it’s community. Zain said that’s why it’s working.

“When I started this, I was quite worried that we wouldn’t be able to keep the fridges stocked, but they have proved me wrong,” they said. “The fridges stay stocked every single day. People come by with donations, people are cooking up a storm bringing stuff by, going grocery shopping for the community members, and it is really beautiful to see.”

In just a little over a month, the project has grown, and these fridges are multiplying. A fourth location just added Sunday, already a place for community.

Organizers are already working on a fifth location. They say it could be ready within the next two weeks.

