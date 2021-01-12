Advertisement

Lake City Police are looking for a man that hit a woman with a concrete block

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Lake City is recovering from injuries to her face and head, after she was attacked and robbed after leaving an ATM early Tuesday morning.

The woman told police she used the ATM on NW Main Boulevard.

About a block away on NW Orange St., a man she knows as “Sporty” asked her for $20. She told him she could only give him $10. The suspect then hit her in the back of the head with a concrete block and stole $150 from her before running away.

The woman was taken to a local hospital.

Police are asking anyone who can help identify “Sporty” to call them at the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Victims and suspects identified in Newberry shooting and ASO investigate possible...
Update: Victims and suspects identified in Newberry shooting and ASO investigate possible retaliation
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Newberry shooting leaves two people injured
A Gainesville business caught fire for the second time in less than a year
A Gainesville business caught fire for the second time in less than a year
Alachua County deputies arrest man for shooting at woman and child
Alachua County deputies arrest man for shooting at woman and child
At the Heart of Florida Health Center all available appointments have been reserved but...
COVID-19 vaccine appointments filled at Heart of Florida Health Center, but more soon to come

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Lake City Police are looking for a man that hit a woman with a concrete block
Lake City Police are looking for a man that hit a woman with a concrete block
A man arrested after stalking, threatening his pregnant ex-girlfriend
A man arrested after stalking, threatening his pregnant ex-girlfriend
LCPD says a body was found in the area of NW Railroad Street.
A man arrested after stalking, threatening his pregnant ex-girlfriend