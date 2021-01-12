Lake City Police are looking for a man that hit a woman with a concrete block

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Lake City is recovering from injuries to her face and head, after she was attacked and robbed after leaving an ATM early Tuesday morning.

The woman told police she used the ATM on NW Main Boulevard.

About a block away on NW Orange St., a man she knows as “Sporty” asked her for $20. She told him she could only give him $10. The suspect then hit her in the back of the head with a concrete block and stole $150 from her before running away.

The woman was taken to a local hospital.

Police are asking anyone who can help identify “Sporty” to call them at the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343.

