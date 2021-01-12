Advertisement

Man brought into custody after attempted suicide by cop in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is praising one of their deputies after he successfully talked down a man attempting suicide by cop.

On Friday a Marion County deputy pulled over Allen Buford for running a stop sign.

When he went to check the man’s license Buford drove off.

After a short pursuit, Buford stopped his vehicle and pulled out a weapon. He then asked Corporal Eli Serrano to shoot him.

Buford eventually tossed away the weapon, and Serrano used a taser to bring him down.

During the incident Buford was out on bond on charges of capitol sex battery. He is now back out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.

TRAFFIC STOP

On January 8, 2021 Cpl. Eli Serrano conducted a traffic stop on a 1988 blue Ford Bronco for running a stop sign. The driver, later identified as Allen Buford, pulled over and handed Cpl. Serrano an ID card stating he lost his Driver’s License. As Cpl. Serrano went back to his car to check the validity of his license, Buford fled from the stop. After a brief pursuit, Buford pulled over and exited his vehicle grabbing a gun and holding it by his side. Buford continuously asked Cpl. Serrano to kill him stating his life was over. Cpl. Serrano was able to convince Buford to put the gun down; however, he turned to walk away from Cpl. Serrano and was tazed. He was arrested for Fleeing/Elude, Display of a Firearm during a Felony, DWLSR and Carrying Concealed Weapon. He was transported to the Marion County Jail. Great Job Cpl. Serrano! Buford was out on bond for 2019 charges of 2 counts of Capital Sex Battery, 1 count of Lewd or Lascivious Battery, 1 count of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation and Violation of Probation. (We don’t set the bonds.)

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Victims and suspects identified in Newberry shooting and ASO investigate possible...
Update: Victims and suspects identified in Newberry shooting and ASO investigate possible retaliation
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Newberry shooting leaves two people injured
A Gainesville business caught fire for the second time in less than a year
A Gainesville business caught fire for the second time in less than a year
Alachua County deputies arrest man for shooting at woman and child
Alachua County deputies arrest man for shooting at woman and child
At the Heart of Florida Health Center all available appointments have been reserved but...
COVID-19 vaccine appointments filled at Heart of Florida Health Center, but more soon to come

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Lake City Police are looking for a man that hit a woman with a concrete block
Lake City Police are looking for a man that hit a woman with a concrete block
A man arrested after stalking, threatening his pregnant ex-girlfriend
A man arrested after stalking, threatening his pregnant ex-girlfriend
A woman in Lake City is recovering from injuries to her face and head, after she was attacked...
Lake City Police are looking for a man that hit a woman with a concrete block
LCPD says a body was found in the area of NW Railroad Street.
A man arrested after stalking, threatening his pregnant ex-girlfriend