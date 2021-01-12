Man brought into custody after attempted suicide by cop in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is praising one of their deputies after he successfully talked down a man attempting suicide by cop.

On Friday a Marion County deputy pulled over Allen Buford for running a stop sign.

When he went to check the man’s license Buford drove off.

After a short pursuit, Buford stopped his vehicle and pulled out a weapon. He then asked Corporal Eli Serrano to shoot him.

Buford eventually tossed away the weapon, and Serrano used a taser to bring him down.

During the incident Buford was out on bond on charges of capitol sex battery. He is now back out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.

TRAFFIC STOP On January 8, 2021 Cpl. Eli Serrano conducted a traffic stop on a 1988 blue Ford Bronco for running a stop sign. The driver, later identified as Allen Buford, pulled over and handed Cpl. Serrano an ID card stating he lost his Driver’s License. As Cpl. Serrano went back to his car to check the validity of his license, Buford fled from the stop. After a brief pursuit, Buford pulled over and exited his vehicle grabbing a gun and holding it by his side. Buford continuously asked Cpl. Serrano to kill him stating his life was over. Cpl. Serrano was able to convince Buford to put the gun down; however, he turned to walk away from Cpl. Serrano and was tazed. He was arrested for Fleeing/Elude, Display of a Firearm during a Felony, DWLSR and Carrying Concealed Weapon. He was transported to the Marion County Jail. Great Job Cpl. Serrano! Buford was out on bond for 2019 charges of 2 counts of Capital Sex Battery, 1 count of Lewd or Lascivious Battery, 1 count of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation and Violation of Probation. (We don’t set the bonds.) Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 11, 2021

