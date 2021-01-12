On Top of the World tops online list of best communities

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Top of the World is on top of the list of best communities.

This is the second straight year the adult community in Marion County has earned the award from the real estate website 55places.com.

Researchers calculated each community’s sales and pageviews, improvements and renovations, and response to the pandemic.

On Top of the World was applauded for swiftly moving to online programs, drive-thru COVID tests, and a food donation drive.

