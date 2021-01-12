Protecting Florida’s senior population, Gov. DeSantis says seniors come first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Florida’s largest retirement community are the latest to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tuesday morning Gov. DeSantis announced that a new vaccine drive-thru site has been set up in The Villages, which can accommodate both cars and golf carts.

WATCH | And we have shots in arms! This new #COVID19Vaccine site is expected to vaccinate 800 Villagers today alone @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/s5x8WVkhwZ — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) January 12, 2021

This new COVID-19 vaccination site was set up Monday and already all available appointments have been reserved. The priority is getting one of the most vulnerable populations vaccinated first, DeSantis said.

“Seniors first is our mantra, that’s our mission,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said that roughly 350,000 seniors have already been vaccinated in the state, and that number continues to grow daily.

The new site in The Villages will be able to handle between 800 and 1,000 vaccines a day, and has the capacity to expand.

“As more vaccine comes they have the capacity to expand this and so we told them if you’re getting the shots in we want to be able to send you more,” DeSantis added.

Walter Griffin was one of the villagers to receive his first shot Monday morning.

“I think between this and wearing your mask and doing the right thing is going to help this whole situation,” Griffin said.

The veteran has lived in The Villages going on 10 years now. He said he’s glad to have this opportunity.

“We do have a over 55 community here with over 130,000 residents. It should have been here a while ago but I mean you got to do what you got to do,” Griffin said.

The vaccine site will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. to protect north central Florida’s seniors.

To register to receive the vaccine at this drive-thru site, visit https://sumterfl.saferestart.net/

